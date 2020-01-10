DAVIS (CBS13) – Friday marks one year since Davis police officer Natalie Corona was killed in the line of duty.

Several events are scheduled in Davis to commemorate the day.

At 2 p.m., a granite memorial bench is being unveiled near the location in Downtown Davis where Officer Corona was slain.

⁦.⁦@GoodDaySac⁩ the City of Davis is remembering officer Natalie Corona who was murdered one year ago today. A bench and plaque will be unveiled today. pic.twitter.com/fjdjrqmXL2 — Dan Mitchinson (@dmitchinson) January 10, 2020

A memorial service for Corona will be happening at the same time at the Newman Catholic Center in Davis.

Later, at 4:30 p.m., a newly constructed memorial for fallen officers will be unveiled outside the Davis Police Department building. City and police officials, along with Officer Corona’s family, are expected to be in attendance.

Corona was shot and killed last January while investigating a car crash in Davis. She was 22 years old.

The man suspected of killing her, Kevin Limbaugh, took his own life a short time after the shooting.