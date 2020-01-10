SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It’s time to get your grub on Sacramento. The 15th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is officially here!
Dine Downtown started as a week-long event in 2005 and now includes 31 restaurants. This year’s 11-day event will run from January 10-20. Participating restaurants will offer customers special three-course meals for $40.
One dollar from every purchase goes toward social services and food literacy programs.
READ: ‘Wolf Moon’ Eclipse Kicks Off The First Of 13 Full Moons In 2020
Participating restaurants in Dine Downtown 2020 are as follows:
The Firehouse Restaurant — 1112 2nd St.
Rio City Cafe — 1110 Front St.
Paragary’s — 1401 28th St.
Foundation Restaurant & Bar — 400 L St.
Hook and Ladder — 1630 S St.
The Melting Pot — 814 15th St.
Camden Spit & Larder — 555 Capitol Mall #100
Empress Tavern — 1013 K St.
Biba Restaurant — 2801 Capitol Ave.
Ella Dining Room and Bar — 1131 K St.
The Porch — 1815 K St.
Frank Fat’s — 806 L St.
Kodaiko Ramen & Bar — 718 K St.
The Pilothouse at the Delta King — 1000 Front St.
MidiCi — 728 K St.
Dawson’s Steakhouse — 1209 L St.
Tequila Museo Mayahuel — 1200 K St.
La Cosecha — 917 9th St.
Station 16 — 1118 16th St.
Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden — 1022 2nd St.
Aji Dori — 1100 R St.
Hawk’s Provisions and Public House — 1525 Alhambra Blvd.
Tower Bridge Bistro — 100 Capitol Mall
Aioli Bodega Espanola — 1800 L St.
Brasserie Capitale — 1201 K St.
The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar — 2718 J St.
Joe’s Crab Shack — 1210 Front St.
Tiger — 722 K St.
Solomon’s Delicatessen — 730 K St.
Kasbah Lounge — 2115 J St.
Grange — 923 J St.
Tapa the World — 2115 J St.