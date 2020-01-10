



— It’s time to get your grub on Sacramento. The 15th annual Dine Downtown Restaurant Week is officially here!

Dine Downtown started as a week-long event in 2005 and now includes 31 restaurants. This year’s 11-day event will run from January 10-20. Participating restaurants will offer customers special three-course meals for $40.

One dollar from every purchase goes toward social services and food literacy programs.

Participating restaurants in Dine Downtown 2020 are as follows:

The Firehouse Restaurant — 1112 2nd St.

Rio City Cafe — 1110 Front St.

Paragary’s — 1401 28th St.

Foundation Restaurant & Bar — 400 L St.

Hook and Ladder — 1630 S St.

The Melting Pot — 814 15th St.

Camden Spit & Larder — 555 Capitol Mall #100

Empress Tavern — 1013 K St.

Biba Restaurant — 2801 Capitol Ave.

Ella Dining Room and Bar — 1131 K St.

The Porch — 1815 K St.

Frank Fat’s — 806 L St.

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar — 718 K St.

The Pilothouse at the Delta King — 1000 Front St.

MidiCi — 728 K St.

Dawson’s Steakhouse — 1209 L St.

Tequila Museo Mayahuel — 1200 K St.

La Cosecha — 917 9th St.

Station 16 — 1118 16th St.

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden — 1022 2nd St.

Aji Dori — 1100 R St.

Hawk’s Provisions and Public House — 1525 Alhambra Blvd.

Tower Bridge Bistro — 100 Capitol Mall

Aioli Bodega Espanola — 1800 L St.

Brasserie Capitale — 1201 K St.

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar — 2718 J St.

Joe’s Crab Shack — 1210 Front St.

Tiger — 722 K St.

Solomon’s Delicatessen — 730 K St.

Kasbah Lounge — 2115 J St.

Grange — 923 J St.

Tapa the World — 2115 J St.