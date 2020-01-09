



— A convicted child molester from Woodland will remain in prison at least another three years.

Michael Ward went before the Board of Parole on Wednesday at the California Health Care Facility in Stockton where he was denied parole for the fifth time.

A Yolo County jury in 1996 convicted Ward of child molestation involving two young girls in Woodland. Ward sent pornographic photos to an undercover agent. Evidence was found through a search warrant connecting Ward to the two girls officials said he photographed and molested.

Court officials said Ward admitted to molesting numerous other young victims in the area.

In 1997, a judge sentenced Ward to 15 years-to-life.

Commissioner Michelle Minor was at the parole hearing and said Ward “still poses an unreasonable risk to public safety.” Minor said reasons for the decision included Ward’s inability to control his behavior before his incarceration, his continued minimizing of his role in his crimes, a lack of insight to the causative factors, a poor relapse preventative plan, no understanding of the grooming behavior he utilizes and unrealistic parole plans.

Ward will be eligible for parole in another three years.