



— Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lodi that injured one man on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of Almond Drive, the Lodi Police Department said.

Officers located a male victim, 18, on the scene with what they described as non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

No details have been released on a possible suspect, but officers said there was an altercation that happened prior to the shooting.

The unnamed victim is currently in the hospital. No further details have been released.