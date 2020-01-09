YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) —A Greyhound bus was pulled over in Marysville Thursday after reports of a passenger with a gun.

The bus was traveling down Highway 70 when an emergency call came in about the alleged firearm. California Highway Patrol officers pulled the bus over in Marysville around noon, prompting a large law enforcement response.

All passengers had to evacuate the bus as officers searched for the reported passenger with a gun. The passengers stood along a fence with their hands up while officers searched each one for the firearm.

The CHP said no gun was found, so everyone, including the person who called 911, got back on the bus and continued on to Sacramento.