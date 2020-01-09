



GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A Christmas cleanup revealed a special piece of a family’s holiday left behind. Now a boy scout troop is trying to track that family down.

Scout Troop 121 was in the middle of its annual fundraiser, collecting old Christmas trees when they found a “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament. It has the year 2017 on it as well.

The boys say it just didn’t feel right to throw away.

“We were at the Miners Ravine Reserve in the middle of the parking lot and it was laying on the ground,” Scout Stephen Thorns said. “We thought this was like really special, we probably shouldn’t throw it away.”

The pictures and story are now being shared on Facebook in hopes that someone will recognize the ornament and claim it.