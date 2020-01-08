



SONORA (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a suspected burglar who apparently got in through the ceiling of a Sonora business.

The incident happened back on the morning of Dec. 22. Sonora police say they responded to the 700 block of Mono Way to investigate a burglary alarm going off.

No obvious signs of forced entry were initially found by officers, but a further search of the scene revealed how the burglar got in – through a man-sized hole cut from a vacant spot above the business.

Surveillance video captured the suspect. In part of the video posted by Sonora police, the suspect can be seen climbing back up to the hole in the ceiling. At one point, you can see him fall out of the ceiling, bringing with him wiring and ceiling material.

With the help of the community, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Sonora resident Storm S. Corral. On Monday, officers found and arrested Corral – who they say confessed to the crime.

Corral has been booked into Tuolumne County jail and is facing several charges.

Detectives are still trying to identify an accomplice Corral allegedly had during the Dec. 22 incident.