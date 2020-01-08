SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An assemblywoman is pushing to ban so-called “virginity testing” on women.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez introduced legislation on Wednesday that would penalize doctors for examining a woman’s hymen to determine whether she is sexually active. The procedure has no scientific or medical basis to prove whether a woman has had sexual intercourse or is sexually active.

Gonzalez said the bill was prompted by the nationwide controversy surrounding the rapper T.I., who said he had virginity tests performed on his teenage daughter every year.

Under AB 1909, “any medical practitioner who performs or supervises these pelvic exams on a woman’s hymen would be subject to professional misconduct penalties.”

A similar law was proposed in New York last month.