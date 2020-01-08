MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are looking for a driver who struck two people who were on a makeshift bicycle in Modesto early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened along Yosemite Boulevard, just west of Lincoln Avenue.

Modesto police say a man was riding a bicycle that was towing a makeshift trailer with a woman inside. A car then struck the pair from behind and didn’t stop.

Officers say the man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition. The woman only suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle is a dark grey 2013-2016 Nissan Sentra. The car will have noticeable front end damage, along with some passenger side damage, from the crash.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Modesto police.