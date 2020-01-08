



STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the owners of a urn that was found on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said a Modesto Citizens Cemetery employee dropped off the urn containing cremains on Tuesday. The urn does not have any identifying information and has been classified as a John/Jane Doe. It is metal, dark red in color with floral silver detail, and weighs approximately 10 pounds.

READ ALSO: Authorities Didn’t Immediately Recover Body From Out-Of-Business Funeral Home

The unidentified cremains are being held at the Coroner’s office until the family comes forward and claims the urn. Anyone with information about the urn is asked to contact the Coroner’s office at 209-567-4480.