MANTECA (CBS13) – Police say no one was seriously hurt when someone crashed into a marked patrol car in Manteca.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Center Street and Almond Avenue.

Manteca police say the officer immediately radioed that he had been involved in a crash.

There were several people in the other car that hit the patrol car. But, neither the officer nor anyone in the other car were seriously hurt. One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution, however.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.