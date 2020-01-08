Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento News, Sacramento News


SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly three dozen restaurants will participate in Sacramento’s annual Dine Downtown event in January as a way to bring diners into restaurants during a typically slow time.

Dine Downtown started as a week-long event in 2005 and now includes 31 restaurants offering a $40, three-course, prix fixe menu for 11 days, from January 10-20.

Participating Restaurants:

  • The Firehouse Restaurant
  • Rio City Cafe
  • Paragary’s
  • Foundation Restaurant & Bar
  • Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co.
  • The Melting Pot
  • Camden Spit & Larder
  • Empress Tavern
  • Biba Restaurant
  • Ella Dining Room and Bar
  • The Porch Restaurant & Bar
  • Frank Fat’s
  • Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
  • The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
  • MidiCi
  • Dawson’s Steakhouse
  • Tequila Museo Mayahuel
  • La Cosecha Sacramento
  • Station 16 Restaurant & Bar
  • Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden
  • Aji Dori
  • Hawks Provisions and Public House
  • Brasserie Capitale
  • Aioli Bodega Espanola
  • The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
  • Joe’s Crab Shack
  • Tiger
  • Solomon’s Delicatessen
  • Kasbah Lounge
  • Tower Bridge Bistro
  • The Grange Restaurant and Bar

Menus and reservations are now available.

In the past 14 years, Dine Downtown has generated nearly $6 million in restaurant sales, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.