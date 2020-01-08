SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly three dozen restaurants will participate in Sacramento’s annual Dine Downtown event in January as a way to bring diners into restaurants during a typically slow time.
Dine Downtown started as a week-long event in 2005 and now includes 31 restaurants offering a $40, three-course, prix fixe menu for 11 days, from January 10-20.
Participating Restaurants:
- The Firehouse Restaurant
- Rio City Cafe
- Paragary’s
- Foundation Restaurant & Bar
- Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co.
- The Melting Pot
- Camden Spit & Larder
- Empress Tavern
- Biba Restaurant
- Ella Dining Room and Bar
- The Porch Restaurant & Bar
- Frank Fat’s
- Kodaiko Ramen & Bar
- The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
- MidiCi
- Dawson’s Steakhouse
- Tequila Museo Mayahuel
- La Cosecha Sacramento
- Station 16 Restaurant & Bar
- Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden
- Aji Dori
- Hawks Provisions and Public House
- Brasserie Capitale
- Aioli Bodega Espanola
- The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar
- Joe’s Crab Shack
- Tiger
- Solomon’s Delicatessen
- Kasbah Lounge
- Tower Bridge Bistro
- The Grange Restaurant and Bar
Menus and reservations are now available.
In the past 14 years, Dine Downtown has generated nearly $6 million in restaurant sales, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.