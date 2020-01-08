



Nearly three dozen restaurants will participate in Sacramento’s annual Dine Downtown event in January as a way to bring diners into restaurants during a typically slow time.

Dine Downtown started as a week-long event in 2005 and now includes 31 restaurants offering a $40, three-course, prix fixe menu for 11 days, from January 10-20.

Participating Restaurants:

The Firehouse Restaurant

Rio City Cafe

Paragary’s

Foundation Restaurant & Bar

Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Co.

The Melting Pot

Camden Spit & Larder

Empress Tavern

Biba Restaurant

Ella Dining Room and Bar

The Porch Restaurant & Bar

Frank Fat’s

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King

MidiCi

Dawson’s Steakhouse

Tequila Museo Mayahuel

La Cosecha Sacramento

Station 16 Restaurant & Bar

Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden

Aji Dori

Hawks Provisions and Public House

Brasserie Capitale

Aioli Bodega Espanola

The Red Rabbit Kitchen & Bar

Joe’s Crab Shack

Tiger

Solomon’s Delicatessen

Kasbah Lounge

Tower Bridge Bistro

The Grange Restaurant and Bar

Menus and reservations are now available.

In the past 14 years, Dine Downtown has generated nearly $6 million in restaurant sales, according to the Downtown Sacramento Partnership.