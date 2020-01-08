SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A big rig that was hauling chickens crashed in rural Sacramento County early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Jackson and Dillard roads.

According to California Highway Patrol, the driver reported feeling his load shift. He then lost control and crashed, flipping the big rig on its side.

About 6,000 live chickens were being carried by the truck. Some chickens were killed in the crash, while others were seen running around in the field. Many more chickens remain in their cages on the truck.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, authorities say.

Crews are now cleaning up the mess.