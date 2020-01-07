



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A California lawmaker wants to make it illegal to send unsolicited lewd pictures to people online.

The Preventing Indecent Content Sharing (PICS) Act, introduced by Senator Ling Ling Chang (R-Diamond Bar), would make sending unwanted inappropriate pictures online or over text a crime.

Pew research shows more than half of young women polled said they have been victims of what’s being called “cyber flashing.”

Senator Chang’s bill will be amended to make unsolicited lewd images online or via text a crime punishable by a fine.

Senate Bill 798 says:

“Existing law creates a private right of action against a person who intentionally distributes a photograph or recorded image of another that exposes the intimate body parts, as defined, of that person without their consent, knowing that the other person had a reasonable expectation that the material would remain private, if specified conditions are met. Existing law also makes it a misdemeanor for a person, with intent to annoy, to make contact with another person by means of an electronic communication device and to address to or about the other person any obscene language or threat to inflict injury.

This bill would state the intent of the Legislature to enact legislation, entitled the Preventing Indecent Content Sharing (PICS) Act, that would deter egregious forms of online harassment, including sending unsolicited lewd images.”