



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) – Country megastars Rascal Flatts have announced the dates for their farewell tour.

This year marks the band’s 20th anniversary, but the group announced on “CBS This Morning” on Tuesday that it will be their last.

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020

“When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter,” lead vocalist Gary LeVox said.

A Sacramento date is not on the schedule for the “Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour,” but the group will be swinging by Mountain View at the Shoreline Amphitheatre on Oct. 1. Two other dates in California, Oct. 2 in San Diego and Oct. 3 in Irvine, follow.

The tour kicks off in June in Indianapolis. Head to rascalflatts.com for ticket information.