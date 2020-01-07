



STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Stanislaus County has recorded its first flu death of the season.

The health department says the man was under the age of 65.

According to the CDC, the flu got off to a late start in California this season, but it quickly jumped from “low to moderate” to “high” within the past few weeks.

The California Department of Public Health said eight people died from the flu between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Flu shots are still available at doctors’ offices, local health department clinics, and most pharmacies. The flu shot is recommended by the CDC for everyone six months of age or older.

For more information visit the California Department of Public Health flu website.