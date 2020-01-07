



FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Three Sacramento-area eateries have made Yelp’s “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2020” list.

The list was revealed on Tuesday.

Yelp put the list together using both the ratings and reviews that its users give restaurants along with input from its community managers across the country.

A San Diego restaurant, Shawarma Guys, managed to top the list with nearly 500 reviews and a 5-star average. It was also named the best food truck in California by Redbook in 2019.

No Sacramento eatery cracked the list, but three spots across the greater area were recognized by Yelp.

Pikul Thai Bistro in Fairfield came in at number 10, while Roundhouse Deli in Roseville ranked at number 15. A little further down the list, Kuji Asian Grill in Woodland earned the number 47 spot.

The list features of mix of eateries ranging from hole-in-the-wall to places that require reservations.

See the full list here.