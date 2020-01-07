ELK GROVE (CBS13) – An Elk Grove elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a suspect barricaded himself inside a nearby home.

Elk Grove police said around 12:15 p.m., detectives were conducting surveillance in the 9800 block of Denali Circle, where they were going to serve a search warrant later in the day. While there, they observed the suspect, 40-year-old Willy Ong, exiting the garage of the residence in a vehicle. Ong had an active warrant out for his arrest.

When officers tried to contact Ong, he drove back into the garage and barricaded himself inside. Due to the proximity to Zehnder Ranch Elementary, the school was placed on lockdown.

SWAT responded to the scene on Denali Court, setting up a perimeter and establishing communication with Ong, who reportedly refused to leave the residence. About an hour later, SWAT removed the garage door and located Ong inside, detaining him after a struggle.

After Ong was detained, the lockdown was lifted.

Ong was arrested for resisting an executive officer, possessing a controlled substance, and his warrant. He was booked at the Sacramento County Jail.