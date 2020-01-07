SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A large pile of recycling material has forced a road in rural east Sacramento to be closed on Tuesday morning.

The scene is on Elder Creek Road, east of S. Watt Avenue.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, unspecified recycling material is on fire. No structures are threatened, however, and firefighters say the flames are contained.

Firefighters will be on scene for a little while to fully extinguish the flames.

Elder Creek Road will be closed for the time being at S. Watt and Turner roads.