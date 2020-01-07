



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Homelessness is an issue that plagues many cities across California, and one Assemblymember has a plan to end that problem.

On Tuesday, Assembly Member Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) introduced AB 1845 to create the Governor’s Office to End Homelessness. The office would be administered by the Secretary on Housing Insecurity and Homelessness, appointed by the Governor.

Under the bill, the office would be the lead state entity working toward ending homelessness, coordinating with federal, state, and local departments that provide housing and services to the homeless. Additionally, the office would make recommendations to the governor and legislature about policies, programs, and actions to end homelessness in the state.

Governor Newsom has called homelessness an epidemic in the past and committed money toward prevention, mental health, shelters, and permanent housing. In February, he appointed Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg to lead the Homeless Commission.