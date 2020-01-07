



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The 2020 Census is just around the corner, and this year, census takers may be faced with a new challenge: the fear of who’s knocking on the door.

It only happens every 10 years, and there’s a lot at stake. That’s why the 2020 Census Bureau is getting the word out early that they not only need workers but accurate numbers.

Vedrana Novosel was reluctant to answer her door Tuesday evening when she heard the bell ring.

“But my first instinct is not to answer,” Novosel, a Midtown resident, said.

It’s a good thing Novosel answered because starting in mid-May enumerators will be canvassing neighborhoods for people they have missed.

Marna Davis, a spokesperson for the 2020 Census, says it’s important the get an accurate headcount. That’s what census takers attempt to do, but they need cooperation and understanding.

“It’s important to respond to the 2020 census online, by phone, or by mail,” Davis said. “If you don’t respond to the census, an enumerator will come to your home and you can answer those questions with an enumerator, or census taker, on your front doorstep.”

READ: Audit: More Than 1.4 Million California Children At Risk Of Lead Poisoning

Davis says the process only takes a few minutes.

The census starts on April 1 and can be completed online for the first time. Davis said since some people are hard to contact, door-to-door follow-ups are needed. People will receive at least six postcards before they receive that door-to-door contact from a census taker.

Davis says the follow-up is just one of the many challenges to the jobs. She says it pays well but they’re still having a hard time finding applicants.

“They start at $21 per hour, you only have to be 18years old, and have a social security number,” said Davis. “It’s a great job for someone just entering the workforce, somebody who has a full-time time job and wants to pay off some debt and they can work around your schedule.”

It’s challenging job because not everyone opens the door for strangers.

“If I knew that it was one of them I would answer, but just when you have the doorbell rung, you don’t know who it is, so it’s tough,”‘ Vedrana Novosel said.

Word will get out ahead of time and census takers will be easy to spot with lanyards, photo ID and an identifiable bag with a 2020 Census Bureau logo. But the workers will still have to get through the barriers of locked gates and people who just won’t answer.

ALSO: Census ‘Hard To Reach’ Counties Could Impact Schools, Homelessness, Voting

To make sure they can get everyone, neighborhoods like Oak Park have started education campaigns advising people it’s a self-declaration, meaning the information won’t go to law enforcement or the housing authority and won’t be shared.

Casandra Jennings is president and CEO of the Greater Sacramento Urban League. She says they also have a plan to encourage people to open the door.

“The census is looking for people from those neighborhoods because you’re more inclined to open up the door from somebody that’s from your neighborhood, somebody you recognize, somebody that looks like you,” Jennings said.

Marna Davis with the 2020 Census says while it is challenging, they still need bodies to make headcounts and want to remind people and get the word out that there are some great paying jobs in Northern California. All you have to do is go to https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html and you can apply online. Your interview will be over the phone and your job offer will also be given over the phone.