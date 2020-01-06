



CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two burglary suspects were arrested after a traffic stop in the Burson area of Calaveras County on Saturday.

The Calaveras County Sheriff’s office said after reports of thefts and burglaries in the Burnson area, deputies increased their patrols. During the extra patrol around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies pulled over a vehicle that was parked near a closed business.

The deputies contacted 43-year-old Steven Aurthur Williams and his passenger Jeanine Marie Priest, 38. The suspects reportedly had several stolen items in the vehicle that had been taken from the closed business. The owner of the business later confirmed the items had been stolen that night.

Williams and Priest were taken to the County Jail and booked on several charges including burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, and possession of burglary tools. Williams is being held without bail and was also charged with a probation violation. Priest is being held on $35,000 bail.

This is an ongoing investigation.