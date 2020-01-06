



GALT (CBS13) – Two women were arrested in Galt after a man spotted his stolen trailer parked at a home, he says.

A man called authorities Sunday after, he says, he noticed his trailer parked at a home in the 27000 block of Elliott Road in Galt. San Joaquin County Deputies went to the home, and as they entered the property, announced their arrival, but didn’t get a response. A K9 was sent inside the home and located Alison Gates, who was reportedly hiding in a closet.

During their search, deputies reportedly found multiple stolen vehicles, recreation items, and tools.

As a result of their investigation, deputies arrested Gates and another woman, Kelly Eisman, on charges of obstructing/resisting/delaying a peace officer. Eisman also reportedly had a warrant out for her arrest.

Gates was treated for injuries before being booked into jail.