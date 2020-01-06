



STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are asking the public to help find a vehicle that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Around 4:50 a.m. Monday, Stockton police officers responded to an injury collision at West Charter Way and the San Joaquin River Bridge. There, officers found a bicyclist who had been hit by a vehicle. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver cooperated with police, according to a Stockton Police Department statement.

A second vehicle described as a newer, red Volkswagen Beetle, allegedly struck the bicyclist but police say it’s unknown if the driver knew they struck the rider.

Officers ask anyone who witnessed the incident to call them at (209) 937-8377.

This is an ongoing investigation.