



NAPA (CBS SF) — Veteran female rockers Stevie Nicks and Blondie will be joined by rising country star Maren Morris among the headliners for the 2020 BottleRock Napa Valley music festival announced Monday.

Also joining them in the lineup for the festival which spans May 22-24 will be Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Dave Matthews Band, Tegan and Sara, Jimmy Eat World, Khalid and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Tickets for the annual event got on sale Tuesday. Three-day passes for the event range in price from $359 to $4,350.

