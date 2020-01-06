RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Christmas has come and gone, but some people just keep on giving.

Rancho Cordova School Resource Officer Tracey Jacobs makes sure students safely make it to school each morning. One of those students, sixth-grader Basheer, is one of four siblings and has a special relationship with Officer Jacobs.

The department said Basheer often tells Officer Jacobs he will her partner one day to help keep her safe. He checks in with her every day to see if she’s eaten and is said to have a huge heart.

After learning Basheer didn’t have a computer at home to help with homework, Officer Jacobs surprised the family with a new laptop over winter break.