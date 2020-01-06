SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person is dead and two others have been injured after a late-night shooting in north Sacramento.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Crandall Avenue near Marysville and Arcade boulevards. When police arrived, they found one woman and two men with gunshot wounds. Police who responded to the scene administered first aid until firefighting paramedics arrived. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries, according to a Sacramento Police Department statement.

The men were also taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Homicide and crime scene investigators are working to determine a motive and identify suspects.

There is no word yet on a possible motive, but detectives believe this was an isolated incident.