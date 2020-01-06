MANTECA (CBS13) – A man is under arrest, accused of causing a fatal DUI crash in Manteca that involved a bicyclist.

Manteca police say the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. at the intersection of Mission Ridge Drive and South Main Street. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Robert James, allegedly hit a bicyclist and drove away. Bystanders pulled the rider from the path of oncoming vehicles. James was later caught and arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit and run, and felony DUI.

The identity of the bicyclist will be released by the San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office after next of kin have been notified.