



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento staple, Jim-Denny’s Diner, will be closing at the end of the month after 85 years of business.

The neighborhood favorite is known for its larger-than-life food including a one-pound Megaburger and giant pancake. In a Facebook post on Monday, Jim-Denny’s announced they will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of January. The restaurant did not give a reason for closing.

According to their website, Jim Van Nort opened Jim-Denny’s in 1934 on 16th and J Steet. After Jim served in World War II, he moved the diner to its present location on 12th Street. Next door to the bus depot, the diner says it became known as “the home of the 10 busiest seats in Sacramento.”

In 2005 the Lane Family bought Jim-Denny’s from its third set of owners.

Several other area restaurants have closed in the last couple of months due to rising rent and the minimum wage increase that went into effect on the first. It’s the fourth straight year the minimum wage has been increased and it’s expected to jump to $15 by 2023.

In South Sacramento, Original Perry’s Restaurant along Highway 99 served their final meals in December. Downtown, the popular vegetarian restaurant, Mother, closed its doors last week, only a few months after being awarded the Michelin ‘Bib Gourmand’ honor.

An East Sacramento favorite, Opa! Opa! was set to close its doors in December as well due to pressure from increasing wages, but the restaurant announced they found a new location in Midtown which is set to open around the end of February or in mid-March.