



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Flavored tobacco could be banned statewide from California stores if a new bill becomes law. The group of lawmakers behind it would help to halt what they’re calling a resurgence of nicotine consumption among youth.

On Monday, lawmakers proposed Senate Bill 793 that they say would prohibit store sales of all flavored tobacco products with no exceptions.

“Too many of our kids are already suffering addiction to tobacco products. This flavor ban will help them break free, as well as prevent more young people from becoming addicted in the first place,” said Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis.

In a statement issued Monday, Kounalakis, 30 state lawmakers and a coalition of health, youth, and community advocates say they are backing the bill.

Last April, the Sacramento City Council approved its own ban on all flavored tobacco products in the city limits.

Experts say that for every smoker who stops, 80 kids start.