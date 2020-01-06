



ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A man has been arrested, accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Elk Grove.

In early October a vehicle was stolen from the victim’s residence on Bull Mountain Circle. It was driven to a nearby location where 38-year-old Richard Vang of Sacramento and other suspects stole the catalytic converter and then abandoned the vehicle, according to a statement from the Elk Grove Police Department.

Police investigated evidence surrounding the incident and determined Vang was connected with the theft. On Friday, police officers arrested Vang at his home. They searched his home and found tools believed to been used in the crime.

Vang, who was on probation, was booked into the Main Jail on charges of vehicle theft, illegally removing vehicle parts, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy, violation of probation, and other drug-related charges, say police.