



— Police said the third suspect in connection with a deadly West Sacramento shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl has turned himself in.

A search was underway Sunday evening for Jacob Oehlcke (pictured left), 16, of West Sacramento. Oehlcke was said to be the last outstanding suspect in relation to the shooting that happened on the Clarksburg Trail near River City High School Saturday night.

West Sacramento PD announced Sunday evening that Oehlcke turned himself in and is now in custody.

The West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the two other suspects on Sunday. The department has not released the names or mugshots of those two minors. One was arrested in Sacramento and the other in Elk Grove.

Authorities said they believe the shooting occurred during a marijuana transaction and that the suspected firearm has been recovered.

MORE: Girl, 16, Shot And Killed Near River City High School In West Sacramento

The Washington Unified School District announced Sunday morning that none of the involved individuals were students in the district or at RCHS.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.