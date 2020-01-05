



— Two people have been arrested and one is still at large in connection with a deadly shooting that killed a 16-year-old girl in West Sacramento on Saturday night.

The West Sacramento Police Department said a search is still underway for one 16-year-old suspect, named Jacob Oehlcke (pictured left), of West Sacramento, connected to the shooting that happened on the Clarksburg Trail near River City High School.

Authorities said they believe the shooting occurred during a marijuana transaction and that the suspected firearm has been recovered.

MORE: Girl, 16, Shot And Killed Near River City High School In West Sacramento

The department has not released the names or mugshots of the two juveniles in custody. One was arrested in Sacramento and the other in Elk Grove on Sunday.

The Washington Unified School District announced Sunday morning that none of the involved individuals were students in the district or at RCHS.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Oehlcke is asked to contact the Yolo County Dispatch Center at 916-372-3375.