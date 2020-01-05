



— Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon near Roosevelt Park.

Authorities said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a disturbance at the basketball courts in Roosevelt Park.

READ: 2 Arrested, 1 At Large In Connection With Deadly West Sacramento Shooting That Killed 16-Year-Old Girl

No injuries were reported but at least one vehicle was struck by gunfire, Sacramento PD said.

No suspect information has been released at this time. We will update you as we learn new information.