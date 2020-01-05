FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A fiery head-on collision in Fairfield on Saturday night sent two people to the hospital, the Fairfield Fire Department said.

The crash happened just after 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of North Texas Street and Transportation Court. Officials said one of the vehicles caught fire and was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters spent about 12 minutes extricating one of the people involved in the crash from their vehicle.

Authorities said one victim suffered major injuries and the other minor injuries.

The Fairfield Police Department is investigating the crash.