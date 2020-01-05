



— Authorities arrested two men accused of attacking and robbing a victim Saturday morning in Elk Grove.

The Elk Grove Police Department said one of the suspects, Zachary Sanders, 19, of Elk Grove, arranged to meet with the victim between 11 and 11:30 a.m. in the 9500 block of Racquet Court.

Sanders entered the unnamed victim’s vehicle and the two began talking. At this time, the second suspect, Elijah Payne, 20, of Elk Grove, approached the vehicle with a rag over his head. Police said Payne opened the door and demanded the victim’s property.

READ: 3 People Arrested In Connection With String Of Rocklin Car Burglaries Involving 75 Vehicles

Both suspects then began punching the victim and took some of the victim’s belongings.

Elk Grove PD said the victim was able to get out of the vehicle uninjured, which prompted the two suspects to run away. Police located Payne and Sanders later on at Payne’s house and found them in possession of the victim’s belongings.

Both men were arrested and booked on charges of robbery and conspiracy.