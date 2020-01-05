



— Elk Grove police are investigating a home burglary that happened Saturday evening on Camden Lake Way.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. to the 9000 block of Camden Lake Way. Officers located the victim at the scene who had just returned after fleeing.

The victim told police they left the garage door open while going into the home. At this time, they heard the interior garage door open thinking another family member had returned home, police said.

The victim stepped out into a hallway and saw two armed men inside the home. Both men immediately left the house and entered a black sedan driven by another individual believed to be a woman, authorities said.

The sedan was last seen driving east toward Elk Grove Florin Road.

The victim said at least one item was taken from the residence. It is unknown what that item is.

Elk Grove PD said the suspects were described as African-American men in their late teens or early twenties wearing dark-colored clothing. No further information has been released at this time.