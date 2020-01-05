



— All three suspects connected to the murder of a 16-year-old girl in West Sacramento are in custody after the third suspect turned himself into police Sunday night.

The West Sacramento Police Department said the victim was shot and killed over a marijuana transaction at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday near the Clarksburg Trail just west of Benton Place near River City High School.

Wesley Koch watched as one of the teens was arrested from a home on Tarzo Way in Elk Grove on Sunday morning.

“I looked outside and they had the SWAT van armored up, a canine unit and about 10 officers with guns drawn,” Koch said.

A large crack was visible on the front door showing the force police used while acting on a search warrant used to take the teen into custody. Another suspect was arrested on a search warrant in Sacramento and the third suspect turned himself into authorities in West Sacramento Sunday evening.

MORE: All 3 Suspects In Custody In Connection With Deadly West Sacramento Shooting That Killed 16-Year-Old Girl

Sunday morning, neighbors were on edge in West Sacramento after waking up to learn a 16-year old girl was killed.

The night before, Brian Steiger was at home when he heard a loud noise.

“I was doing some chores around the house and heard what we think was about five shots quickly close together,” Steiger said.

Police responded and found the body of the still-unidentified victim. Witnesses reported seeing suspects running from the scene.

Officials said the firearm believed to be used in the homicide was recovered.

Jesse Nelson, a freshman at River City High School, said the tragedy hit close to home.

“It’s terrible, absolutely terrible people dying this young,” Nelson said.

So far, no one knows what exactly took place on a community trail that is widely used by people in the area. Some say the shooting may have changed their perception of the area entirely.

“We completely avoided it today,” Steiger said. “And probably always will.

The Washington Unified School District released a statement saying none of the teens involved were from schools in their district