SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 16-year-old girl is dead following a West Sacramento shooting on Saturday night near River City High School.

The shooting happened near the Clarksburg Branch Line Trail at approximately 7:30 p.m., West Sacramento police said. The as-of-yet unidentified victim’s body was located on officers’ arrival and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

There are multiple suspects that police said are at large and possibly armed. Police are asking the public to stay indoors.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we obtain new information.