STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man accused of threatening another man’s life over the phone was arrested Saturday in Stockton after being located driving by the victim’s house with a knife in his car, The Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the victim, 21, reported the threats to authorities at around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect, 21-year-old Brent Barr, was spotted driving by the victim’s house, which is located on the 1500 block of William Moss Boulevard, while police were on the scene investigating.

Police stopped Barr and located a knife in the vehicle he was driving.

Barr was found to have a warrant out for his arrest and taken into custody for the alleged threats.