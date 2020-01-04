OROVILLE (CBS13) — At least one person was shot at a wedding celebration in Oroville on Saturday, authorities said.

The Oroville Police Department said they received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting at around 5 p.m. in the area of Pomona and Sixth avenues.

Officers located a victim, 34, laying face down with what appeared to be a single gunshot wound. Police said witnesses reported four men occupying a dark-colored sedan driving into the area and firing four shots at a large group of individuals who were celebrating a wedding in the front yard of a home.

Witnesses said the vehicle then drove off at a high rate of speed northbound on Sixth Avenue.

Police said the victim is currently hospitalized and his condition is unknown.

Police said no arrests have been made. No further details regarding the situation have been released at this time.

Anyone with information that may lead to an arrest is asked to call Oroville PD at 530-538-2448.