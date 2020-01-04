



Ready to check out the newest businesses to open in Sacramento? From a Mexican restaurant to a brunch spot, read on for the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

Sweet Charlie’s

Photo: ai b./Yelp

A newcomer to Meadowview, Sweet Charlie’s is a spot to score desserts and more that’s located at 8132 Delta Shores Circle South, Suite 100. With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews, it is off to a positive start with locals.

Sweet Charlie’s specializes in Thai-inspired ice cream rolls that come in either a cup, on a liege waffle stick or as a milkshake. Ice cream flavors include the Monkey See Monkey Do, with banana and Nutella; Death By Chocolate, which features a brownie and chocolate drizzle; and S’more Please, a concoction of graham cracker, chocolate and roasted marshmallow. Add toppings like honey, whipped cream, M&Ms and more.

Treat yourself to dessert from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mezcal Grill

Photo: scott d./Yelp

Stop by 5701 Broadway, Suite B in Tahoe Park and you’ll find Mezcal Grill, a new Mexican spot. Yelpers are fans of Mezcal Grill: It’s got five stars out of 18 reviews, so far.

On the menu, expect to find classic Mexican fare like tacos, enchiladas and burritos, as well as chicken, beef and seafood plates. There’s also a brunch menu that features chilaquiles, huevos rancheros and a breakfast burrito.

Stop in and visit the the Mezcal Grill from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Morning Fork

photo: keo n./yelp

Stop by 1111 21st St. in Midtown and you’ll find The Morning Fork, a breakfast and brunch spot. With a 4.5-star rating out of 261 reviews on Yelp so far, the new restaurant is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

The Morning Fork serves traditional breakfast and lunch diner favorites with culinary flare, local Naked roasted coffee, unique mimosas, beer and wine, according to its website.

For breakfast, consider the meat omelet with bacon, peppered bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon, grilled onions and smoked cheddar cheese or the orange cranberry pancakes, which come with salted marshmallow cream cheese butter.

When it comes to lunch time, you’ll find the beet salad, with the option of adding turkey, steak or tuna, and the pulled pork bahn mi, which includes pickled veggies, herbs, jalapeno and mayo on a toasted baguette.

View the full menu here.

