



— A San Joaquin County man was found to be in possession of nearly two dozen stolen electric scooters from the Bay Area.

The San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office said an employee from Grüv scooters alerted deputies that the stolen scooters’ GPS locators showed the property was in French Camp. The scooters were originally reported as stolen to the Oakland Police Department on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a residence on Wayne Court and located the suspect, Timothy McMahon. McMahon, 38, was found to be on searchable probation, deputies said.

READ: Body Of Father, 52, Believed To Be Killed By Son, 20, Found Buried In Amador County

Deputies located 20 scooters — from Grüv, Lyft, Lime and Bird — inside of an RV in the driveway. All were damaged, dismantled and altered in some way, authorities said.

Swipe left for more photos.

scooters - San Joaquin Sheriff (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

scooters 3- San Joaquin Sheriff (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

scooters 2- San Joaquin Sheriff (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

McMahon was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple counts of possession of stolen property.