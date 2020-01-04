



— The California Highway Patrol said 491 people were arrested for a DUI over a 30-hour maximum enforcement period during the New Year’s holiday.

CHP said the number of arrests is equivalent to taking a drunk driver off the road every four minutes during the 30-hour period. CHP also said that three people died in crashes during the 30-hour period.

The New Year’s Day Maximum Enforcement Period began on Dec. 31 at 6:01 p.m. and continued through Jan. 1 until 11:59 p.m.