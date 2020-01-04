



— The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said they found the body of a 52-year-old man believed to have been killed by his own son.

The body of Pine Grove resident Lance Purdy, 52, was located by deputies just at approximately 4:15 a.m. Saturday morning in a freshly dug grave in Pioneer.

The sheriff’s office said detectives learned the location of the body after visiting the suspect, the decedent’s 20-year-old son Sean Purdy who was arrested in Nevada on Thursday, at the Washoe County Jail in Reno on Friday evening and obtaining a confession.

READ: Amador County Man Accused Of Killing Father Arrested In Nevada

Detectives said Sean Purdy gave them the location of the body and confessed to killing his father.

A Search and Rescue team is searching another area of Amador County for additional evidence of the homicide.