SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A group of nearly 100 anti-war protestors is marching through the streets of downtown Sacramento on Saturday just days after a drone strike ordered by President Donald Trump killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on Thursday.

Sacramento police said the event started at 4 p.m. and is a peaceful protest with no arrests or incidents that have happened so far. It is unclear what the protestors’ destination is at this time, police said, but the group was on 12th and J streets as of 4:45 p.m moving toward the Capitol.

The drone strike has sparked fears the action could lead to a war between Iran and the United States.