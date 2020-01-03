WOODLAND (CBS13) – A vandalism and assault suspect slipped away from police in Woodland on Thursday.

Woodland police were in the area of W. El Dorado Drive, near Midway and W. Monte Vista drives, on Thursday morning searching for a suspect. However, officers came up empty.

Police say Alan Rush is was wanted for charges related to vandalism and assault in Woodland. He also has a felony no bail warrant for grand theft.

Anyone who sees Rush or knows where he might be is asked to call Woodland police at (530) 666-2411.