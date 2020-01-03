SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Can you get fined for taking a shower and doing laundry on the same day? Not so, according to an association representing California water agencies.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Association of California Water Agencies shared clarifying information about water-use targets set forth by California Senate Bill 606 (Hertzberg) and Assembly Bill 1668 (Friedman), which was signed into effect in May 2018.

The association says there are no statewide laws that require households to meet specific water-use targets. Targets will be set for entire service areas and will go into effect in 2023. Water agencies are responsible for calculating a water-use standard for their entire service area each year.

Although 55 gallons of water per person per day is one of several elements used to calculate the overall efficiency standard service areas, it wasn’t intended to be the enforceable standard, the association says.

Lastly, they say State Water Control Board fines for agencies that don’t meet the standard are paid for by the agencies, not the ratepayers.