STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities say a tractor-trailer that was hauling all of the belongings of three active military families was stolen in Stockton on Christmas.

However, thanks to the combined efforts of several law enforcement agencies, almost all of it has been recovered.

California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says the families were in the middle of active duty relocations when the 53-foot trailer was stolen. In total, more than $100,000 in property was inside.

A few days later, investigators found the tractor-trailer in Manteca. That same day, investigators identified the suspect as Michael Travis Forward and a search warrant was issued for his Livingston home.

About 90 percent of the stolen property was recovered at Forward’s home, officers say.

Forward was later arrested on New Year’s Eve. Officers say he was in possession of a stolen Harley Davidson at the time.

Investigators are still looking for 14 firearms that were stolen in the incident.