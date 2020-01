Question of the Day Pt 2Julissa wants to know, what sport are you willing to jump into right now?

15 hours ago

Yoga For Sleep Pt 2The hosts are back showing off their flexibility, and demonstrating some yoga poses that might help you sleep better!

15 hours ago

New Basketball LeagueIt’s a new community based basketball league (West Coast Basketball Association-WCBA) focused on building healthy youth activity through sports, and Lori Wallace is in Elk Grove checking it out!

15 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 1/2/20Check out some of the best moments of today's show. Watch Good Day tomorrow starting at 4:30am!

15 hours ago

New Year, New Dina-I-Y pt 2Dina kupfer is back with some more DIY tips using hangers!

15 hours ago